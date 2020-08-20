Lookout Lab Launches the Bluebot Smart Water App and Device on Indiegogo

World's First "Dollarized" Smart Water App for Consumers and Small Businesses Patented "Clamp-on" Device Design Fits on Any Pipe Type and Size

MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lookout Lab today announced the release of bluebotTM, a unique smart home app and device that helps users finally understand how they use water, and coaches users to help them save both water and money. Bluebot is ideal for consumers, homeowners, property managers, short-term and vacation property owners, and restaurants, hotels and other small businesses. The company launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund the first public release of bluebot. Supporters of the Indiegogo campaign receive exclusive discounts, perks and a lifetime subscription to the mobile app as the amount raised reaches a USD 40,000 goal by September 14.

Bluebot is a total solution for the smart home that offers an unrivaled simplicity to water management and helps deliver significant cost savings for its users. The solution includes a robust and user-friendly mobile app connected to a small universal water meter that helps its users to save both water and money while helping to manage water consumption.

The app provides users unique insights into their water usage and costs. Most consumers receive a confusing water bill with little understanding of how water was used, which activity used how much water, and how much water and each activity costs. The bluebot app allows users to view their live and historical water usage, including consumption by activity and device (e.g., irrigation, shower, dishwasher, clothes washer), and, for the first time, the app also shows the associated cost of the water used. The app includes a novel coaching feature, which helps users achieve conservation or money savings goals over time. Using alerts and triggers, if water is being wasted, for example due to a faulty device, leaking pipe or overuse, the app will notify the user. Users can also share the data to engage the entire family, tenants or business associates in achieving water management and cost savings objectives.

The app ensures that all data are straightforward and “dollarized” so that users can see the tangible impact that water consumption is having on their finances. This is especially valuable for those managing multiple properties or conscious of their monthly expenses, including not only homeowners but also vacation rental owners, small business owners and property managers. The app itself has a fun and personalized design, allowing users to input their water bill, create a coaching program, set custom alerts, view graphs, add configurable stats, access support services, and even choose between 16 screen-friendly colors.

"Bluebot is a remarkable innovation for the smart home," said JD Fay, Co-Founder of Lookout. "The innovative app is fun to use and provides unique 'dollarization' of water use and coaching to help users learn how they use water and save money. The IOT device is based on a patented design that does not require pipe cutting or a plumber, and has no hidden costs. Bluebot finally decodes the mystery of water usage and its cost, and is a real 'water buddy' helping to protect the most valuable assets we own, our homes and businesses."

Bluebot was invented by a team of five industry experts, including a Yale water scientist, a Harvard law alum, a team of engineers, and two talented creatives for the perfect balance. What all share is an interest in the efficient and cost-effective use of water, one of the most essential resources on the planet. With this in mind, they designed a smart water device that allows even the least handy and tech-savvy users to manage their water usage in just minutes.

The device accompanying the app is compact, about the size of an adult hand, with a one-of-a-kind "hair clip" mechanism to clamp to any water pipe type of almost any size. Bluebot can be easily installed on any property. Importantly, one bluebot fits all: installation does not require a plumber or other contractor and does not require cutting pipe or turning off the water. Once the device is clamped on and connected to the internet, it is fully and simply managed by the mobile app. Users can have multiple devices on one or multiple properties, all managed by the same app.

Those interested in purchasing bluebot can get one at a discounted price by contributing to the Indiegogo campaign's reward tiers here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/bluebot-v8-1-detect-leaks-save-water-save-money/x/24408110#/. Supporters can get one device at 20% off for $399, two at 22% off for $778, three at 24% off for $1,137, five at 26% off for $1,845, and 10 bluebot devices at 28% off for $3,590. All campaign supporters receive a free lifetime bluebot VIP account. The company plans to start shipping devices in October 2020. Learn more at www.bluebot.com