Singleton Bill to Assist Struggling Veterans Passes Committee

Trenton – Legislation, that would provide one-time financial assistance to veterans or their surviving spouses, passed the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee today. The bill was sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton.

“Our network of non-profit veterans groups work hard to support returning soldiers with all sorts of assistance, such as employment, mental health and financial literacy,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “However, with the pandemic crippling the finances of these groups, veterans are unable to receive the care and support services they depend on. These emergency relief grants would give veterans and their families the financial assistance they need to get through this pandemic.”

This bill would provide a one-time financial assistance relief grant of $1,000 and a one-time special needs grant of up to $2,000 to veterans or their surviving spouses who need immediate financial assistance due to COVID-19. A temporary grant fund would be established within the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to administer the relief funding to struggling families.

The bill, S-2471, was released from committee by a vote of 4-0.

