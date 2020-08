Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 SATURDAY, AUGUST 22, 2020 On Saturday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for legislative business, with first votes expected at approximately 11:15 a.m., and last votes expected Saturday evening. H.R. 8015 – Delivering for America Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule) Additional Legislative Items Are Possible