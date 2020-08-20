National Express Transit (NEXT) Welcomes Returning Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gary Waits
I am excited to step back into the role and get reacquainted with old colleagues, as well as expand into new partnerships throughout North America.”LISLE, IL, US, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express Transit (NEXT) Welcomes Returning Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gary Waits.
National Express Transit, the fastest-growing transit company in North America, is proud to announce the return of former CEO, Gary Waits. As the active CEO for National Express School, Gary will transition into the role of CEO of NEXT starting September 1, 2020 and manage both functions. At that time, he will begin to oversee both divisions of National Express LLC (NELLC).
“I am excited to step back into the role and get reacquainted with old colleagues, as well as expand into new partnerships throughout North America,” said Gary. “As the CEO of both National Express School and National Express Transit, I look forward to leading our organization in continued growth for years to come.”
With more than 20 years of experience in the transportation industry, Gary has held various leadership positions within multiple organizations, including National Express as divisional CEO of NEXT, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the East area of operations, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and treasurer of NELLC, and most recently, CEO of National Express School. Since joining, he has continued to show dedication and a shared commitment to the core values that have guided NELLC for more than 100 years.
Judith Crawford, the current CEO of NEXT, will be stepping down after more than four years of leading National Express Transit. “As an organization, we wish Judith all the best and appreciate her years of service,” continued Gary. “She has done an amazing job during her tenure, and I know she’ll continue to do great things in her new opportunity.”
About National Express LLC
National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. As a worldwide leader in Fixed Route and Paratransit solutions, National Express Transit (NEXT) has the experience and expertise to make sure there are no bumps along the way. As a subsidiary of National Express Group, we are backed by the strength and history of one of the world’s leading transit companies.
