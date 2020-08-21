Industry Pros Andre Baca & Marcel Scott Create Weekly Livestream Music Show, Summit Sessions
New Summit Sessions Episodes Available Every SaturdayLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two San Francisco Bay area-based friends, Andre Baca and Marcel Scott, have released a new weekly live stream, Summit Sessions, that showcases local artists in front of a beautiful outdoor venue and provides new viewing opportunities for music fans, making it unlike any other music live stream.
Summit Sessions was born out of the COVID-19 crisis. Music composer Andre Baca and production manager/producer Marcel Scott both found themselves unemployed, without any sight of future productions or recordings. After consulting one another, they came to the conclusion that musicians of all kinds were struggling to produce high quality live musical performances. With their combined talents in audio and visual production.
Although the main structure for each show is the same, guests are given full artistic freedom to perform whatever they’d like. Each episode will open with the featured artist performing a song, followed by a brief podcast-like interview with the artists by the show’s host, Bobby Berry, before they continue with their set.
Since times are tough for everyone right now, Summit Sessions makes direct donations available for the artists and production teams, via Venmo. This allows both artists to continue to perform their music live and make a little money, while also connecting music lovers with live performances and the ability to tip artists they love.
New episodes of Summit Sessions are available on YouTube and Twitch every Saturday evening. Follow on Summit Sessions Instagram for updates and future releases.
About Summit Sessions
Summit Sessions is located in the San Francisco Bay area, in a town called Lafayette. The venue features a beautiful backdrop of California hills, providing you with a unique live performance experience. Summit Sessions takes away the stress of conducting a live stream from the artist, within a natural space that caters to their music and who they are. They provide artists with the best audio and video that live streaming has to offer.
