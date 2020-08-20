FasterCapital Joins Force with eZ-Xpo to Launch the World’s 1st Virtual Global Pitch Network for Demo Day

Virtual Demo Day Virtual Auditorium Virtual Booth for Trade Show, Classroom and Job Fair

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco, CA., August 20, 2020 – eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced the world's 1st Virtual Global Pitch Network (V-GPN) through a strategic partnership with FasterCapital, the World’s 1st Virtual Global Incubator.

The FasterCapital - Virtual Global Pitch Network will include the following game-changing features and benefits: (1) Virtual Summit/Conference/Expo, Virtual Training and Virtual Demo Day for live and on-demand engagement, (2) Forum for ongoing discussion before, during and after the event, (3) Chat (Group, Private, Video, and AI-Chatbot), (4) Webinar for live engagement, (5) Social Live - Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope Live Integration, (6) Marketing Analytics for the best-qualified leads, (7) Private Expo Network Exchange for maximum network effect and organic traffic.

The FasterCapital - Virtual Global Pitch – Leaderboard features powered by eZ-Xpo will deliver a game-changer Demo Day or Pitch for all stakeholders –

The Most Popular Startup Vote - all attendees will be able to vote on each startup with their vote. All votes will be tallied up and posted to the Virtual Exhibit Hall instantly.

The Top 3 Startup Winners by the panel of judges - The top 3 startups with the highest votes will be automatically tallied up and posted to the Virtual Exhibit Hall. Instant Feedback/Review - All startups will receive instant feedback and reviews from both stakeholders.

"With eZ-Xpo – Virtual Global Pitch Network, there is no limit and no boundary for startups growth. We are excited to partner with eZ-Xpo to leverage the new game changer to host virtual pitch/demo day to connect all startups, investors, mentors, and corporate sponsors for unlimited joint venture opportunities and engagement worldwide," said Faisal Khamees, VP of Operations at FasterCapital.

“I am excited to partner with FasterCaptial to empower all startups to collaborate to expedite their dreams for growth and financing within the startup network ecosystem. It is like the “Netflix of Virtual Demo Day/Pitch.” Every startup can easily and quickly pitch their next game-changer ideas with their on-demand pitch and slide deck for investors and mentors in their Virtual Booth for ongoing live or on-demand engagement for unlimited joint opportunities and collaboration worldwide,” said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-Xpo.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a virtual incubator based in Dubai Internet City. We have three main programs: Tech Cofounder or technical partner, Idea to Product and Grow your Startup. FasterCapital was established in 2010 and our model has been publicly available since 2015. Fastercapital has graduated 20 startups that are fully functional now, around 26 startups in Tech Cofounder . FasterCapital helped 282 startups in its acceleration program. FasterCapital is well connected worldwide with 992 Representatives/Regional Partners and 494 offices worldwide, has a strong network of 994 Mentors worldwide. FasterCapital has established more than 80 partnerships with incubators/accelerators/VentureFunds worldwide.

FasterCapital has four rounds of funding per year. Anyone who is looking for a tech partner or has an idea or looking to grow their startup can apply to these rounds for free. FasterCapital has already committed to investing $22.83m in 102 startups.

For more information on FasterCapital, please visit https://fastercapital.com/

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as Wells Fargo, New York Life, MetaStock, Boeing, and Raytheon.

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

