ISDA Agricultural Resources COVID-19 Updates & FAQs
Posted: July 28, 2020
Unsolicited Seed Packages from China July 27, 2020 The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is sharing information for Idahoans who have received unsolicited packages of seeds from China. The ISDA has received approximately 20 calls or emails reporting these kind of packages being sent to Idahoans. Several states are reporting similar occurrences.… Read More
Posted: May 7, 2020
As of May 7, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has no confirmed reports of Asian giant hornets (Vespa mandarinia) being found in the state. At this point in time only two specimens have ever been collected in the United States – both in northwest Washington. Each year ISDA investigates calls concerning the… Read More
Posted: March 16, 2020
Attention: Pesticide Training Events Postponed In regard to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is taking precautionary actions to protect the safety of our customers. Effective immediately all pesticide-related training events hosted by ISDA have been postponed and will be rescheduled on a later date. The events affected by… Read More
Posted: March 12, 2020
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information and Updates Postponed • All pesticide license exams statewide (click here for more info) • FSMA Produce Safety Alliance Training in Lewiston • Spring WPS and chemigation trainings (click here for more info) For more information: U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Idaho Government Resources