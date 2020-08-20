Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fatal Auto vs Pedestrian Crash on SR-36 at Cimmarron Way

Thursday August 20, 2020

 At 06:13 am on August 20th, 2020, Troopers were notified of an auto pedestrian crash on SR-36 at milepost 58 near Cimmarron Way.  Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.  The pedestrian was running on the right shoulder of southbound traffic in an unknown direction. Physical evidence indicates the driver of a 2016 Ford Escape drifted off onto the shoulder and fatally struck the pedestrian. Signs of impairment and alcohol use were observed from the driver.  Following field sobriety tests and intoxilizer results it was determined that the was impaired.  The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with evidence collection with this case.

