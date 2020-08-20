Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,026 in the last 365 days.

California Fires Force Closure of CDFW Properties

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is temporarily closing some of its public lands in response to multiple active fires in Colusa, Lake, Lassen, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties. The closures will help ensure safety and accommodate the needs of fire crews.

The updated list of CDFW land closures can be found at wildlife.ca.gov/closures.

The lands listed on the closures page will be closed to all public access and activities including hunting until further notice. Due to the uncertain nature of the fires and potential damage to state lands, it is unknown when these areas will reopen to the public.

Media Contact: Ken Paglia, CDFW Communications, (916) 825-7120

###

You just read:

California Fires Force Closure of CDFW Properties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.