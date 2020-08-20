Senate Committee Advances Legislation to Improve Vote-by-Mail

Trenton – In an effort to increase voter participation in the 2020 election, and beyond, the Senate State Government, Wager, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee approved a series of bills today to increase voting accessibility and improve the vote-by-mail processes.

“Voting is the most fundamental right in our democracy. As elected officials we must advance the expansion of greater voter access,” said Senator Gill (D-Essex/Passaic). “The problems in May and June highlighted the vulnerabilities within our voting system and underscored the need to improve the process. Establishing early voting will create a more accessible, secure, reliable voting and safe process that will ensure access and the integrity of the vote.”

“The sanctity of our elections is paramount to the continuation of our democracy. With the pandemic continuing to spread across the country, we are once again voting by mail for the upcoming elections,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “However, it is becoming clearer by the day that voters need alternative ways to deliver their ballots. This is why every county should have drop boxes where people can directly submit their ballots. And anyone who submitted a VBM ballot should receive confirmation that their vote was received and counted. This increased accessibility and assurance will encourage voters to partake in this civic duty.”

“We cannot allow the pandemic to determine this election,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “It’s our job as elected officials to make sure every New Jerseyan eligible to vote can do so easily, confidently and safely. This is the most important election of my lifetime and I am glad the Senate, with this legislation, is addressing the many challenges our current public health crisis presents and ensuring it does not hinder our ability to hold a fair election.”

“With the Governor’s announcement to send every voter a mail-in ballot this November, it is critical we proactively address the logistical challenges county clerks may face with such an influx of mail-in-ballots,” said Senator Beach (D-Burlington/Camden). “Allowing clerks to begin processing ballots earlier will enable county boards of elections to begin counting promptly on Election Day and help to reduce delays in results.”