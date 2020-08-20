Elodie’s Naturals will give plant-based skincare chemistry classes for the American Horticultural Society in Alexandria

Elodies Naturals: What's Inside your beauty product? Make them Elodies Natural, an educational skincare chemistry workshop and clean beauty products provider Healthy & Natural Skincare

WASHINGTON DC, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arlington, VA, August 20th 2020 – Elodie’s Naturals, an educational skincare chemistry workshop and clean beauty products provider, and the American Horticultural Society (AHS), one of the most respected, longstanding national gardening organizations in the US, will hold a series of classes in Alexandria, Virginia to educate and practice all-natural plant-based skincare formulations.

“Elodie's Naturals was born from a mission: educate and offer healthy, fresh, and effective skincare products while sourcing the most ethical way plant-based ingredients,” says Elodie Cally, founder of Elodie’s Naturals. “More and more people care about what they put on their skin. Making skincare is like cooking, if you have healthy and fresh organic ingredients, you will get the most active nutrients for your skin. Food for skin with an ethical approach.”

AHS’s mission is to blend education, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship with the art and practice of horticulture. Its vision is a land of sustainable gardens, cultivated by a diverse population with a common passion for plants. Cally, calling the AHS partnership an idea match for her vision, added, “You don’t need 100 ingredients to make exceptionally good effective skincare.”

Classes will be held outdoors, in-person yet socially distanced, in the beautiful garden where AHS shares with all Americans the critical role of plants and green spaces in creating healthy, livable communities and a sustainable planet. To register for the August 29th class: https://connect.ahsgardening.org/river-farm-events/2020/skin-care-workshop---non-members

High-Resolution images are available: https://elodiesnaturals.com/pages/media

See outdoor Fall program: https://elodiesnaturals.com/pages/summercamp

About Elodie’s Naturals

Elodie’s Naturals is a leading provider of educational skincare chemistry classes and natural beauty products. Through workshops, classes, summer camps, enrichment programs and online training, people looking for safe, all-natural cosmetics can learn how to make skincare products with plant-based and ethically sourced ingredients. Shop facial serums, moisturizing lotion, lip gloss, dry-oil body spray and more natural clean beauty products on Elodie’s Naturals www.elodiesnaturals.com

About American Horticultural Society (AHS)

The American Horticultural Society is a nonprofit, membership-based organization that promotes excellence in American horticulture. The American Horticultural Society is located at River Farm, 25-acre garden four miles south of Old Town, Alexandria, Virginia. https://ahsgardening.org/

