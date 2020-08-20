Tix Announces Social Distancing Seating Charts
Tix integrates social distancing into seat maps to assist reserved seating venues in reopening as safely as possible.LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tix, a leading provider of online and box office ticketing solutions, launched a new social distancing feature into reserved seating events hosted on the Tix ticketing platform. This innovative feature is designed to assist reserved seating venues in reopening as safely as possible while providing patrons with an added level of safety and peace of mind. It will also help organizations adhere to governmental regulations and other public safety measures put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
With the social distancing seating option enabled, Tix uses a custom algorithm to automatically hold a configurable number of seats on either side of the patron’s selected seats. As other patrons purchase tickets online, the seats that are set aside for social distancing will be denoted as being Reserved for Social Distancing so that it is clear to those purchasing tickets that there will be space between them and other patrons. This new feature allows organizations to control the number of seats to leave between groups of patrons. This number can be changed from performance to performance and can be changed over time as needs and safety guidelines evolve.
Silvia Mahoney, VP of Business Development says: “We understand that there is trepidation on the part of many as it relates to attending live events. We hope this new social distancing feature will give patrons some measure of comfort in doing so.”
With real-time social distancing in place, there’s no need to try to predict how many groups of 2, 3, 4, 5, etc. patrons will be attending and where best to place those groups of available seats. Because the social distancing seats are reserved in real-time, organizations are able to maximize the number of sellable seats and patrons will be able to purchase the best available seats for whatever their group size may be.
“We believe the real-time social distancing feature will be a welcome addition to our platform during this challenging time. We aim to increase the safety and comfort level of patrons, and reduce the workload and maximize revenue for the organizations that use Tix.”, said Robert Edmison, CEO of Tix, Inc. “We recently released our ticket to donation conversion process to help organizations minimize lost revenue due to cancellations and postponements. We're also seeing more organizations take advantage of timed admissions to limit the number of patrons within their venues at any given time. Our new real-time social distancing seat map feature is another addition to our system to assist our clients in this environment.”
To find out more about Tix’s social distancing option for seating charts and other features designed to help organizations continue their operations during these difficult times call (800) 504-4849, email Tix at sales@tix.com or visit online at www.tix.com.
