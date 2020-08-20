Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MIDDLESEX BCI / SEXUAL ASSAULT, LEWD & LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302701

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Amber Keener                           

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: Late evening of 6/23/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Washington County, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Lewd & Lascivious

 

ACCUSED:  Joshua Carbo

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  E. Calais, VT

 

               VICTIM: N/A

               AGE: N/A

               CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On June 27, 2020 Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation assigned to the Washington County Unit for Special Investigations began an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault.  It was reported that Joshua Carbo of E. Calais, VT had sexually assaulted and committed lewd acts against a female acquaintance in the town of Waterbury, VT.  Subsequent to the investigation, on August 20, 2020 Carbo was arrested and released from the Middlesex Barracks with Court Conditions set forth by the Honorable Judge.  Carbo was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 8/21/20 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME:   8/21/20 at 1230 hours      

COURT:  Washington County Superior Court

LODGED:  No   LOCATION: -

BAIL: -

MUG SHOT: Yes

              PBT: N/A

 

 

Det. Trooper Amber Keener

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

P:802-229-9191

F:802-229-2648

 

