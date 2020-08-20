MIDDLESEX BCI / SEXUAL ASSAULT, LEWD & LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302701
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Amber Keener
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: Late evening of 6/23/20
INCIDENT LOCATION: Washington County, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Lewd & Lascivious
ACCUSED: Joshua Carbo
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Calais, VT
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 27, 2020 Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation assigned to the Washington County Unit for Special Investigations began an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault. It was reported that Joshua Carbo of E. Calais, VT had sexually assaulted and committed lewd acts against a female acquaintance in the town of Waterbury, VT. Subsequent to the investigation, on August 20, 2020 Carbo was arrested and released from the Middlesex Barracks with Court Conditions set forth by the Honorable Judge. Carbo was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 8/21/20 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 8/21/20 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: -
BAIL: -
MUG SHOT: Yes
PBT: N/A
Det. Trooper Amber Keener
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
P:802-229-9191
F:802-229-2648