The Epiphanic Discovery of Inner Peace; Mary McGuinness’ New Book Released
“Through her personal experience, Mary McGuinness’ debuts Mary’s Prayer; tracing the labyrinthine path to healing.”NYC , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Losing your balance, sometimes, is part of living a balanced life- Mary McGuinness’ memoir Mary’s Prayer shows that inner peace is the outcome of your personal effort; constantly finding it, fighting for it, insisting upon it. Her experience pushed her to trace her own way through the labyrinthine and perilous path of self-healing. Though it took her years to achieve a state of wellness and peace, Mary McGuinness’ Mary’s Prayer is a constant reminder that the state of calmness and stillness requires an incessant effort to maintain it.
Happiness is the expression of your thoughts, and you are the manifestation of your emotions- The self-seeking journey written in Mary McGuinness’ Mary’s Prayers tells its readers that if you are brave enough to stay open to possibilities, the truth about inner peace shall never be withheld from you.
Be inspired by Mary McGuinness’ Mary’s Prayer and discover your journey, may it be externally or internally, and find the balance that you have always been looking for. Find your own version of the truth and anchor your very core to this truth and never let go. You can find the book on Amazon.
About the Author
Mary McGuinness is an author of two distinguished books which are Mary’s Prayer and The Meaning of Contentment. She is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. Mary graduated from the University of Glasgow in 1988 and majored in Mathematics. After this, she attained a diploma in Accounting from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. In November 2015, she also graduated from the Open University with an Honours Degree in Psychology. She is a graduate member of the British Psychological Society. Mary lives in Scotland with her family.
Mary Mason
Book-Art Press Agency
+1 866-257-9368
email us here