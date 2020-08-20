Wild Horse Island Guided Hikes

Recreation News

(Bigfork, MT) –Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) and Flathead Lake State Park invite you to join State Park staff on a guided hike on Wild Horse Island! Wild Horse Island offers world-class hiking and wildlife viewing opportunities. The hikes will explore the natural and cultural history of this remarkable unit of Flathead Lake State Park. Participants will need to bring sturdy shoes, water, and sun protection. The hike is approximately 3.5 miles in length. Guided hikes for Wild Horse Island start at Skeeko Bay Landing. Transportation to the island will NOT be provided. Cost is $4 per person. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED FOR THIS EVENT. Please call (406) 837-3041 to register, spots are limited to 10 people. Please note that due to weather and safety concerns, hikes on Wild Horse Island are subject to cancellation.

Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, please wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

What: Wild Horse Island Guided Hike

When: Saturday, August 22nd: 10:30AM-12:00PM

Saturday, August 29th: 10:30AM-12:00PM

Saturday, September 5th: 10:30AM-12:00PM

Where: Wild Horse Island http://stateparks.mt.gov/wild-horse-island/

Flathead Lake State Park consists of six unique park units located around Flathead Lake, the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. The park units on the east side are Wayfarers, Yellow Bay and Finley Point and the west side units are West Shore, Big Arm and Wild Horse Island. In addition to boating, swimming and fishing, each park unit offers unique experiences including camping, rental picnic shelters, group camping, hiking, sightseeing, picnicking, and wildlife viewing opportunities.