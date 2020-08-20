A Walk Through Time Guided Hike at Flathead Lake State Park-Wayfarers

Recreation News

Thu Aug 20 10:03:49 MDT 2020

(Bigfork, MT) –Flathead Lake State Park invites you to join our ranger on A Walk Through Time! Explore Flathead Lake State Park-Wayfarers Unit and discover the fascinating history of the land that became Flathead Lake State Park. Attendees are advised to wear sturdy shoes, bring a water bottle, and be prepared for changing weather conditions. This hike is 1.5 miles in length, and cost is $4 per person. Space is limited to maintain social distancing requirements. Please call the Flathead Lake Ranger Station at 406-837-3041 to register for the hike.

Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, please wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

What: A Walk through Time Guided Hike

When: Saturday, August 29th, 11 AM – 12 PM

Where: Flathead Lake State Park-Wayfarers Unit, 8600 Mt. Hwy 35, Big fork. Attendees meet at the park Ranger Station

http://stateparks.mt.gov/wayfarers/

Flathead Lake State Park consists of six unique park units located around Flathead Lake, the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. The park units on the east side are Wayfarers, Yellow Bay and Finley Point and the west side units are West Shore, Big Arm and Wild Horse Island. In addition to boating, swimming and fishing, each park unit offers unique experiences including camping, rental picnic shelters, group camping, hiking, sightseeing, picnicking, and wildlife viewing opportunities.