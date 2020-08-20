U.S.: Justices will hear argument in ACA case one week after Election Day

SCOTUSblog

The Supreme Court on Wednesday released the calendar for the November argument session, which will include the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act and a clash between religious liberty and LGBTQ rights.

Over five days between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10, the justices will hear eight hours of oral argument in nine cases.

On the day after the Nov. 3 presidential election, the justices will hear a challenge to Philadelphia’s exclusion of a faith-based agency from its foster-care system because the agency will not work with same-sex couples. One week after the election, the justices will hear the two consolidated ACA cases, which ask whether the law’s individual insurance mandate is unconstitutional.

