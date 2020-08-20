High Reliability SD memory card series for industrial applications
Robust and reliable 3D NAND SD memory card aimed at demanding applicationsWESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swissbit has extended its renowned range of industrial SD memory cards with purposeful new products: the S-50 and S-56 series. Based on industrial grade 3D NAND technology, the new products integrate flash chips with a powerful controller and high-end firmware, which is aimed at delivering the highest reliability within a robust housing. They are manufactured in Swissbit’s own IATF 16949 certified fab.
Reliable across the complete temperature range
The new S-5x range comprises the S-50 SD and S-50u micro SD memory cards at a very competitive price point, alongside the high-endurance S-56 & S-56u versions which use 3D pSLC mode to achieve a tenfold increase in endurance. All support a full temperature range from -40°C to 85°C.
“The new Swissbit S-5x cards have been optimized to tolerate dynamically changing temperatures between write and read cycles (cross temperature) across the entire range. That’s precisely where Swissbit adds value when it comes to extended service intervals and reduced total costs of ownership. It gives our customers a clear competitive edge over other vendors”, says Roger Griesemer, General Manager of the Memory Solutions division at Swissbit.
Highest quality thanks to modern technology
Other reliability features include 120b LDPC error correction (Low Density Parity Check Error Correcting Code), a full-page-fail protection mechanism, read disturb management, background data refresh, sudden power loss recovery, sophisticated static and dynamic wear leveling and – for mechanical protection – a molded SIP package with a 30µ" thick gold connector.
All these features combine to form a highly reliable device with the lowest DPPM rates in the market – a position already proven by existing industrial SD memory cards from Swissbit.
The firmware architecture supports fast write bursts and, in combination with the other FW features, makes this series ideal for high read / write traffic that typically occurs in data logging, IPCs, HMI units, POS/POI, medical and surveillance applications.
Capacity ranges and compliance
The S-50 SD memory card is initially available in capacities from 16GB to 256GB, while the S-50u range extends from 16GB to 128GB.
Where high endurance is required due to intense small block data logging or high traffic, then the S-56 & S-56u will deliver with its pSLC technology. The density range for these new cards is from 4GB to 64GB for the S-56, with 4GB to 32GB for the S-56u model.
Swissbit plans to add higher capacities for all variants later.
All memory cards across the new range are compliant to the SD 6.1 specification and fully support SPI mode. They reach up to UHS U3, speed class 10, and the A2 and VSC30 application classes.
The S-5x products are supported by the Swissbit Life Time Monitor that provides detailed usage information, allowing easy prediction of the expected lifetime under real world applications.
