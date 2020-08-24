South End Capital Opens its Subprime SBA Loan Program

South End Capital's Subprime SBA Loan Program is Open

Non-conforming SBA program provides an affordable option for business owners unable to receive conforming SBA or bank financing

The innovative program offers business loans (with or without hard collateral) from $30,000 to $20 million, and includes all the benefits of conforming SBA financing with more flexible terms.” — South End Capital

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a nationwide, non-conforming lender and intermediary providing commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate mortgages, and business loans, has announced the re-opening of its innovative subprime Small Business Administration (SBA) loan program.

South End Capital's subprime SBA program is geared toward business owners seeking affordable government guaranteed loans, but who have been turned down by mainstream SBA lenders and banks. The innovative program offers business loans (with or without hard collateral) from $30,000 to $25 million, and includes all the benefits of conforming SBA financing with more flexible terms.

"Pausing our subprime SBA program was a necessary measure while we devoted our full resources to assisting our clients in obtaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) financing," said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital. "With the recent expiration of the PPP and uncertainty surrounding when or if it will be available again, re-opening our subprime SBA program is essential to ensure business owners still have a viable avenue to affordable capital."

As a leading SBA loan intermediary, South End Capital has closed over $300 million of loans for business owners with poor credit, limited collateral, low cash-flow, a past bankruptcy or foreclosure, or other conventional financing barriers. Subprime SBA loan funds can be used for any business purpose such as to purchase, or construct real estate, buy equipment or a business, for working capital, to refinance debt, or consolidate merchant cash advances. Financing is even available for special-use businesses and business property such as hotels, motels, land, wineries, amusement parks, airports, and more. The general parameters of South End Capital's subprime SBA loan program are outlined below:

-Loans from $30,000 to $25 Million

-600 Credit Score Minimum (lower case-by-case)

-Up to 150% Loan-to-Value on Business Real Estate and Equipment

-Only a 5% to 10% Minimum Down Payment Required for Purchase Loans

-Quarterly Adjustable, 10 or 25 Year Amortized Loan Term

-Interest Rates from 6%

Those interested in applying for a subprime SBA loan are invited to contact South End Capital directly at bizloans@southendcapital.com or visit https://southendcapital.com/programs. Additionally, South End Capital welcomes referral partners and offers competitive referral fees, along with a co-branded referral link, 24/7 lead tracking, and additional resources.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009, South End Capital is a nationwide, non-conforming lender and intermediary. South End offers mortgages secured by commercial and investment residential real estate, as well as collateralized and uncollateralized business loans. The firm's technology-enabled platform delivers a streamlined loan process, and it is committed to providing excellent service and innovative financing that is affordable for all. Business.com, Fit Small Business, US Business News, and LendVer have each recognized South End Capital as one of the premier lenders in the country.