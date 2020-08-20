Emil Malak Pens an Op-ed: School Openings and COVID-19 Respiratory Illness Study

Voip-Pal.com Inc. (OTCQB:VPLM)

WACO, TEXAS, US, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced it has published an op-ed (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/voippaloped10080420.html) by Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak. Voip-Pal.com Inc., Voip-Pal (OTCQB: VPLM), a Bellevue, Washington based company is an inventor and pioneer of the switching technology now being used by many of the world's largest telecommunication and social networking companies, without which they could not connect Landline phone calls to Internet phone calls.

Mr. Malak has other business ventures and is well versed in global politics and culture. In his op-ed, Malak wrote about recent research that shines new light on COVID-19. “A study conducted by the Indiana University School of Medicine is casting doubt on the belief that COVID-19 is respiratory illness that lasts just a few weeks; suggesting instead that it may be a vascular disease capable of wreaking havoc on the eyes, skin, heart and brain, long after the sore throat goes away. Patients recovering from COVID-19 and released from hospitals are showing up weeks later with a variety of symptoms including neurological issues, cardiac issues, shortness of breath and even organ failure.”

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/covid-19-long-haulers-debilitating-symptoms-210633981.html

Another topic covered in his article was school openings. Malak warns, “School openings at this stage are far more dangerous for the parents than for the children. I am a 68-year-old father of two young girls, 8 and 10 years old. Even if one or both of my daughters were to contract the coronavirus at school they are likely to do just fine, possibly even remain asymptomatic without ever knowing they were infected. The problem is when the children bring the virus home and infect their parents and grandparents. We don’t practice social distancing at home. We hug our kids, feed them, tuck them into bed and take care of them. We adults can contract it from our children and spread it to our co-workers, friends, and family. This becomes a dilemma for all of us.” Malak continues, “For now, it’s best for children to be taught online at home via Zoom or other video conferencing platforms to ensure the safety of the adults they come into contact with.”

https://www.healthline.com/health-news/how-schools-can-easily-become-superspreaders-of-covid-19#Schools-as-superspreaders

https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-07-young-kids-covid-older-children.html

Malak also discussed research done at the University of Barcelona that showed COVID-19 was present in Barcelona sewage samples from March 2019, many months before the first known to virus breakout in Wuhan. “Spanish virologists first found COVID-19 traces in the sewage on January 15, 2020, 41 days before the first case was officially reported there. That led researchers to analyze older samples and confirmed the presence of the virus genome in a March 2019 sewage sample.”

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-spain-science-idUSKBN23X2HQ

https://www.ub.edu/web/ub/es/menu_eines/noticies/2020/06/042.html

