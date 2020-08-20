Esports Entertainment Group Partners with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. to Launch Online Sports Betting in New Jersey

/EIN News/ -- BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) ( the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, entered into a multi-year partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH).



The partnership will lead to the launch of Esports Entertainment Group’s proprietary mobile sports betting product in the state of New Jersey, pending Twin River obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals to complete its acquisition of Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Upon the acquisition, Twin River acquires the right to three online sports betting skins in New Jersey, leading to the creation of this partnership.

“We are excited to partner with Twin River as we bring mobile sports betting to the New Jersey market,” added Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “When we completed our IPO on Nasdaq earlier this year, it was with the intention of expanding our operations in the US. With this partnership, we’re delivering on that goal.”

“Esports Entertainment will be a great addition to our growing partnerships with Sportsbook leaders around the world, as we currently operate sportsbooks in Rhode Island, Colorado, Delaware and Mississippi,” says George Papanier, President and CEO of Twin River Worldwide Holdings. “Bringing this new, unique offering to the AC market with a prominent gaming partner is one of the many exciting changes we have in store for Atlantic City in the months to come.”

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and manages nine casinos, two in Rhode Island, two in Mississippi, one in Delaware, one in Missouri and three casinos as well as a horse racetrack that has 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Casino Vicksburg (formerly Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Casino KC (formerly Isle of Capri Casino in Kansas City, MO), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO), and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Its casinos range in size from 603 slots and 8 electronic table games to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH." For more information, visit www.twinriverwwholdings.com .

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com .



