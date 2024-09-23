ENGIE reaches more than 1.8 GW of Battery Energy Storage Systems installed capacity in the U.S., of which 1 GW added since January 2024

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGIE announces it has reached more than 1.8 GW of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity in operation across the United States, confirming its rapid growth in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to meet the needs of the grid. Since the beginning of 2024, the Group added around 1 GW of new BESS capacity to its operating portfolio in North America. This new milestone strengthens ENGIE's position as a leader of the energy transition in the United States, where the Group already has significant footprints through its renewable assets and its energy management platform.

With 24 projects now operating across the U.S., of which 6 were commissioned this year, ENGIE is among the largest operators of BESS in the country, and one of the largest independent operators of batteries supporting the ERCOT system in Texas.

The growth in ENGIE’s BESS fleet was accelerated by the pivotal acquisition of industry leader Broad Reach Power (BRP) in August 2023. The successful integration of BRP has not only added to ENGIE’s existing portfolio of development projects, but critically included industry leading solutions, expertise and experience. ENGIE now brings increased flexibility to the grid, allowing a better integration of renewable energies and thus contributes to speed up the energy transition.

“We are extremely proud of the delivery of so many battery projects over the past year, enabling ENGIE to play a leading role in adding storage and other ancillary services to the grid in a material way,” said David Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer and Senior VP, ENGIE North America. “Storage and other services are critical additions to support grid reliability. I’m honored that on a number of occasions this summer, ENGIE has been one of the largest contributors of storage dispatch into the ERCOT system, for example – helping to balance the grid at some of the most critical moments.”

ENGIE operates both stand-alone BESS projects ranging from 10 MW to 200 MW as well as co-located facilities alongside large solar projects such as the 320 MW Five Wells solar in Bell County, TX.

The ENGIE portfolio of BESS provides dispatchable energy, which in total is now capable of providing around 1.8 GWh across the combination of ERCOT and CAISO – ready to dispatch at a moment’s notice. It also provides critical ancillary services to help maintain grid reliability and stability.

In addition to the growing storage portfolio, ENGIE has some 8 GW of solar and wind projects in operation or construction across North America. The combination of renewables and the increasing growth in storage capacity supports ENGIE’s leading role in the energy transition for North America.

