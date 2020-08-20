Florida DBPR Reports Emergency Suspension of Alcoholic Beverage Vendor License in Bay County

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) reported the emergency suspension of an alcoholic beverage vendor license related to:

Licensee Name: Show N Tail The Legend LLC d/b/a Showntail The Legend

License Number: BEV1301819

License Type: Series 4COP Dual Quota

County: Bay

Upon the entry of the order of Secretary Halsey Beshears, on July 10, 2020, the license is suspended, until further administrative proceedings seeking formal discipline of the license may be instituted pursuant to chapter 120, Florida Statutes.

This emergency license action is based on a finding that immediate danger to public health, safety, or welfare July 10, 2020, provides additional information regarding the circumstances and findings prompting the emergency suspension of License Number BEV1301819.

For more information see the attached suspension order.

