Florida DBPR Reports Emergency Suspension of Alcoholic Beverage Vendor License in Bay County

 

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) reported the emergency suspension of an alcoholic beverage vendor license related to:

 

Licensee Name:     Show N Tail The Legend LLC d/b/a Showntail The Legend

License Number:    BEV1301819

License Type:         Series 4COP Dual Quota

County:                   Bay

 

Upon the entry of the order of Secretary Halsey Beshears, on July 10, 2020, the license is suspended, until further administrative proceedings seeking formal discipline of the license may be instituted pursuant to chapter 120, Florida Statutes.

 

This emergency license action is based on a finding that immediate danger to public health, safety, or welfare July 10, 2020, provides additional information regarding the circumstances and findings prompting the emergency suspension of License Number BEV1301819.

 

For more information see the attached suspension order.

 

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation licenses and regulates more than one million businesses and professionals in the State of Florida, including accountants, architects and interior designers, asbestos consultants, athlete agents, auctioneers, barbers, building code administrators and inspectors, community association managers, construction contractors, cosmetologists, electrical contractors, employee leasing companies, geologists, home inspectors, landscape architects, mold assessors and remediators, pilot commissioners, real estate appraisers and brokers, and veterinarians, as well as businesses dealing in alcoholic beverages, tobacco, food service, public lodging, pari-mutuel wagering, and condominiums, timeshares, and other cooperative residential arrangements.  The Department’s mission is to license efficiently and regulate fairly.  For more information, please visit www.myfloridalicense.com.

 

Follow @FloridaDBPR on Twitter or Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on Facebook for important information and updates on matters relating to Florida’s business and professional licensing.

