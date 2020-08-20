Automotive Smart Glass Market Growth Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Revenue, Forecast to 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Smart Glass Market

Smart glass or switchable glass (also smart windows or switchable windows in those applications) is a glass or glazing whose light transmission properties are altered when voltage, light or heat is applied. Generally, the glass changes from translucent to transparent, changing from blocking some (or all) wavelengths of light to letting light pass through. Suspended particle device (SPD), Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC), and electrochromics are some of the technologies currently in use for manufacturing of automotive smart glass.

North America was the largest market for automotive smart glass, as of 2017. Europe was the second largest market, while Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Smart Glass manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint-Gobain

NSG Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Asahi Glass

Central Glass Co., Ltd

Corning

DowDuPont

Pittsburgh Glass Works (PGW)

Soliver

Xinyi Glass Holdings

BSG

Taiwan Glass

Safelite

American Glass Products

Research Frontiers

Lihua Glass

Changjiang Glass

Guanghua Glass

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Smart Glass in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

This report focuses on Automotive Smart Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Smart Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Type

Electrochromoics

Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

Suspended Particle Device (SPD)

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

