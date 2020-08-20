Automotive Smart Glass Market Growth Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Revenue, Forecast to 2025
Smart glass or switchable glass (also smart windows or switchable windows in those applications) is a glass or glazing whose light transmission properties are altered when voltage, light or heat is applied. Generally, the glass changes from translucent to transparent, changing from blocking some (or all) wavelengths of light to letting light pass through. Suspended particle device (SPD), Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC), and electrochromics are some of the technologies currently in use for manufacturing of automotive smart glass.
North America was the largest market for automotive smart glass, as of 2017. Europe was the second largest market, while Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Smart Glass manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Saint-Gobain
NSG Group
Fuyao Glass Industry Group
Asahi Glass
Central Glass Co., Ltd
Corning
DowDuPont
Pittsburgh Glass Works (PGW)
Soliver
Xinyi Glass Holdings
BSG
Taiwan Glass
Safelite
American Glass Products
Research Frontiers
Lihua Glass
Changjiang Glass
Guanghua Glass
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Smart Glass in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
This report focuses on Automotive Smart Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Smart Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Segment by Type
Electrochromoics
Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)
Suspended Particle Device (SPD)
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
