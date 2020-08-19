Faster sprints and more convenient charging
Current Press releases
Faster sprints and more convenient charging
New for the
Porsche Taycan: Plug & Charge, Functions on Demand, Head-up Display
Stuttgart, Germany
. The model year changeover in October will bring about numerous new features for the
Additional innovations include vehicle functions that can be flexibly booked online (Functions on Demand, FoD), a head-up display in colour and an on-board charger with a charging capacity of up to 22 kW. In future, the adaptive air suspension will feature a Smartlift function.
The acceleration values of the
The comprehensively updated electric sports car will be available to order from mid-September and be at
Intuitive display system and intelligent chassis A head-up display in colour is now optionally available. This projects relevant information directly into the driver’s field of vision. The display has been divided into the main display section, status section and a section to show temporary content, such as calls or voice control commands. A navigation display, power meter and a user-defined view can also be selected as pre-sets.
Thanks to the new Smartlift function, installed as standard in conjunction with adaptive air suspension, the
An on-board AC charger delivering 22 kW is now also available as new optional equipment. With this unit, the battery charges in around half the time it takes the standard 11-kW charger with alternating current. This option will be available at the end of this year.
Flexible upgrades after purchase with Functions on Demand (FoD)
Thanks to FoD,
Customers can choose whether they want to purchase the respective function for their
Active Lane Keep Assist keeps the vehicle in the centre of the lane with continuous steering intervention – also in congested traffic. InnoDrive individually adapts the speed to the conditions ahead, such as speed limits, bends, roundabouts, situations where you have to give way or stop, all in typical sports car fashion. Both functions are available for a fee of 19.50 euro per month or 808.10 euro each as a purchase option.
With active route guidance,
Power Steering Plus operates on the basis of the vehicle’s speed. It reacts directly and accurately at high speeds and provides stronger steering support at lower speeds. This Function on Demand is available at a one-off fee of 320.71 euro. It is not available as a monthly option. All prices are recommended retail prices for Germany including 16 percent VAT.
Even more convenient charging Charging while preserving the battery is a further new function. It can restrict the charging capacity at suitable charging points (e.g. Ionity high-power charging stations) to around 200 kW, when customers are planning to take a longer break from driving. This extends the battery’s service life and reduces the overall power loss. Drivers can select the charging while preserving the battery function on the central display. Of course, if customers choose not to use this option, a charging capacity of up to 270 kW remains available at 800-volt high-power charging stations.
Additional, new, intelligent charging functions are available in conjunction with Mobile Charger Connect and Home Energy Manager. These include the power guard function, which is now capable of preventing an overload of the domestic connection, regardless of the phase, as well as optimised charging with energy produced domestically. Use this function to charge the
Plug & Charge simplifies charging:
Greater choice of colours The 2021 model year offers a selection of seven new exterior paintwork colours: Mahogany Metallic, Frozenberry Metallic, Cherry Metallic, Coffee Beige Metallic, Chalk, Neptune Blue and Ice Grey Metallic.
The Carbon Sport Design package is available for all
Digital Radio now as standard. Digitally broadcast radio stations in DAB, DAB+ and DMB audio formats offer significantly better sound quality.
Further information, film and photo material in the
The fuel consumption and CO2 emission values were calculated according to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The NEDC values derived from this must continue to be specified for the time being. These values cannot be compared with the values calculated on the basis of the previously used NEDC test.
Further information on the official fuel consumption and official, specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars is available in the publication entitled “Guidelines on fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and power consumption of new passenger cars”, which is available free of charge from all sales outlets and from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT).
Model Range
8/19/2020
Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the