Porsche presents the new Panamera

Porsche presents the new Panamera Digital world premiere on Porsche NewsTV

Stuttgart . A true sports car, exclusive saloon, a hybrid pioneer – this versatility and unique symbiosis of opposites has characterised the Porsche Panamera right from the start. The core features of the second generation, which has been on the market since 2016, will now be enhanced even further.

The new Panamera will celebrate its world premiere on August 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. CEST, online in its own web format Porsche NewsTV – among others with CEO Oliver Blume and racing driver Timo Bernhard. The broadcast will be available to view in English and German at the link: newstv.porsche.com

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

8/20/2020

Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the Porsche press database at http://presse.porsche.de/.

