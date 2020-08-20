Tech Talk: Spiretec Solutions on Providing Affordable Cyber Security Training, Data Protection and More

Spiretec Solutions is one company that always hits the headlines and this time, it is for its special cyber security solutions.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiretec Solutions is one company that always hits the headlines and this time, it is for its special cyber security solutions.

Cyberattacks know no borders. Complex criminal networks operate across the world, and coordinate intricate attacks in a matter of minutes. Without a doubt, cybercrime is progressing at an incredibly fast pace, where new trends and software keep emerging constantly.

Cybercriminals are becoming more agile, and the cybercrime alone accounts for a financial impact of over $45 billion all over the world. While almost all businesses government agencies, commercial institutions and non-profits are driven by technology, it is extremely important to keep pace with the new technology in order to understand and neutralize the threat cybersecurity causes.

The Course Bundle by Spiretec Solutions is on high demand. The wide popularity for these courses is not just because of the cost efficient factor they have been offering, but also for the reliable cyber security these certifications provide. The CompTIA Security+ course offers a global certification, validating the foundational skills required for performing core security functions.

“The Certified Ethical Hacker or CEH is a well-known and highly-coveted hacking training program for ethical hackers who need to comprehend and identify vulnerabilities in targeted systems. Our CHFI (Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator) course equips cyber security professionals with the tools and knowledge required to detect hacking attacks, find evidence, and report cybercrimes, and conduct audits for preventing future attacks” Abhishek Kumar, the CEO of Spiretec Solutions.

The IT environment is always susceptible to various threats and it is necessary to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of cyber security. While the world has been hit by pandemic, the organizations are more vulnerable to cyber threats including ransomware, malware attacks, zero-day exploits, phishing and many more than ever before. In order to build a strong deterrent against all the different sorts of threats, it is advisable to stay on top of the ever evolving technology. Such demands of IT companies and professionals require efficient solutions.

We asked the Project Manager at Spiretec Solutions about the surge in cyber threats and the use of technology “The world is in a digital era which makes cyber security essential. Cyber security programs equip you with all the tools required to prevent and deal with all sorts of potential cyber security attacks. This pandemic, the subsequent lockdown and other restrictions have forced many organizations to let their employees work remotely. As many employees have been asked to work from home, they end up using their personal devices, which enhances the risk of cyber-attacks manifold. This special bundle course can make a huge difference in helping organizations and their IT teams to create stronger cyber security layers,” he further added.