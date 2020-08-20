State Police Traffic Safety Unit Deployed to Block Island

The Rhode Island State Police today announced that additional Troopers, including members of the Division's Traffic Safety Unit, will be deployed to Block Island for enhanced traffic enforcement patrols beginning this Friday, August 21 and lasting through the end of the summer season during peak times.

"Having two traffic fatalities in less than a week on the Island is a devastating reminder that tragedies can occur anywhere and at any time if unsafe driving behaviors are involved," said Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety. "We need to act quickly in an environment where pedestrians, bicycles, mopeds, and cars are often sharing the same streets, and where many operators are unfamiliar with their surroundings."

The Traffic Safety Unit of the Rhode Island State Police, which was launched in mid-November 2019, has issued 3,751 citations and made 331 arrests for impaired driving and other violations. The Unit is deployed to high-incidence areas of the state where impaired driving is especially problematic. All State Police members assigned to the Unit have been trained in specialized impaired driving detection techniques including certification as drug recognition experts. The Unit was created in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation/ Office of Highway Safety and is funded through federal grants.

The State Police has a long history of providing public safety assistance to Block Island, working closely with the New Shoreham Police Department.

Colonel Manni will be traveling to Block Island on Friday, August 21 with the Traffic Safety Unit and will meet with the New Shoreham Police Chief and other town officials. ###