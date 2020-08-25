VK6, The Australian Holistic Skincare and Wellness Brand Making Waves
Skincare is no longer just for your face, the game-changing advancements revolutionising the industrySYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holistic beauty and skincare products are changing the industry and Australian brand VK6, is at the fore-front of this latest trend. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia and founded on a philosophy of holistic self-care, VK6 calls on consumers to look at both internal and external solutions to cultivate true beauty and balance in both complexion and health. Upholding the belief that when combining their nutricosmetics and a healthy lifestyle and diet, you can benefit from a synergistic self-care routine that will enhance and maintain a radiant complexion and a balanced body.
While the notion of using topical moisturisers have been around for decades, and they are a good start to keeping the effects of skin ageing at bay, topical solutions only go so far. This is because much of common skincare concerns such as acne, premature ageing and dryness can stem from an underlying issue that can only be treated with proper nutrition and self-care habits. This is the philosophy of VK6, they believe in a system that lives and breaths beauty and wellness from the inside out. The brand's holistic approach utilises the latest scientific research, proven ingredients and impeccable manufacturing facilities to create a collection of products that are able to treat common skincare and wellness concerns at the root of the cause with targeted essential nutrients delivered purposefully.
Not all products in the holistic skincare category are created equal, so it's important to do a quality check for the safety, efficacy and purity.
Brand Manager, Joyce Li called attention to the brand's success, stating that, “our growth is because we pride ourselves on our uncompromising quality, proudly TGA certified (Therapeutic Goods Administration of the Australian Department of Health), our products have gone through a range of rigorous assessments and on-going monitoring activities to ensure that the products are fit for purpose and of the highest quality standards for consumers, and that's something that set's us apart from other brands in our category".
Since VK6's launch, the brand has found a promising niche in the skincare industry. This is due to modern lifestyle factors and an ever growing consensus that highlights the importance of proper nutrition as a major factor in keeping skin looking fresh, vibrant and youthful. Moreover, the majority of today's diets do not contain enough variety of nutrients for the body and skin to thrive. Research finds modern diets lacking in a number of essential nutrients, including calcium, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A, C, and D, leaving a lot to be desired. Achieving optimal levels through diet alone on a daily basis is often not realistic, especially for those with a busy schedule.
Additionally, 'after age 26, the body starts to slow down and doesn’t make collagen and elastin as efficiently as it once did,’ says nutritionist Lorraine Perretta of the International Institute for Anti-Ageing. Fine lines and sagging become more apparent and the damage from free radicals can result in pigmentation and dark marks, giving the skin a more aged appearance. This is also the time our body's natural metabolism starts to slow, which may lead to more frequent weight and energy fluctuations. Thereby, our diet has a huge impact on our skin with topical products addressing only 20% of the skin on the surface. The other 80% of your skin is affected by what you eat and drink, including nutricosmetics. Thus, holistic skincare and wellness brands like VK6 offer an effective and time friendly way to boost nutritional intake and ensure that each of us is maximising the benefits available to us through high quality products.
