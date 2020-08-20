PostureZone App is Coming Into its Own in this Period of Work from Home

Covid-19 has created havoc in our lives & we are in work from home mode. But this is also leading to some health issues. The PostureZone app is here to save us.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PixelCrayons, a leading mobile app development company in India threw a success party of an amazing PostureZone app which was launched a few years back with lots of expectations. The company revealed that this app is something related to the overall health of an individual as this allows everyone to improve their posture which can cause back pain, neck pain, headaches, tech-neck, texting & computer pains. It helps in sports performance & post-injury rehab and strengthen balance, confidence, and even how you look!Following all the protocols of COVID19, a worthy and limited gathering was seen in this event in which all members of the company participated enthusiastically. Various team members expressed their love and success by delivering cheerful speeches.Mr. Parvesh Aggarwal, CEO of the company said, “We are so happy to announce that we are assembled here together to talk again about an app which has contributed to society for years and is going to play a major role during these days of work from home. I hope people will welcome this app warmly as this will surely calm down the stress of the people. The reason behind this is that employees feel much stress and restlessness during work from home because of the improper sitting and working style. The improper sitting system creates lots of sprains and related issues. So, this app will help them out these days especially.”The words shared by the CEO of the company were indeed a great and energetic beginning and this somehow brought positivity among the members present there. To continue that event, other team members of the PixelCrayons team also shared their opinions and delivered speeches.Mr. Vivek Avasthi, Head of the Digital Marketing Team congratulated all the members by saying, “I am delighted that our developers and team members are working really hard to maintain the reputation of the organization by building good relations with the customers. We are having a team of highly skilled and experienced developers who have created this app, keeping into consideration the required features and functionalities.” He further said, “Let me introduce you guys to the basic features of this app. We created a mobile application as per the exact needs of the client. We incorporated some great features to the application like:1. Share reports/images w/ Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, email & more.2. PDF Reports w/ images & numeric PostureZonedeviation comparison table + customizable textTrack patient/client changes with treatment and over time with CasesFast Screenings option: Click camera then analyze later with camera roll or Photo Stream import.Well, this app is going to serve you with more amazing features and for that, you can go through the app information.This is how the event ended with the sound of clappings and cheerfulness!