Jasmine Ortiz a rising Latina/Pop icon
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The serene sound of music can capture our every emotion through soul-stirring passion and hypnotizing harmonies. From the lumbering low points in all of our lives to the joyous, spirit-filled highs, only a select few artists can effortlessly create the living soundtrack that speaks to our myriad of emotions.
20 year old Latina pop princess Jasmine Ortiz from New York is one of those select artists that can do just that. Jasmine's powerful yet angelic voice, energetic productions and magnetic stage presence has ignited a cult like following and global digital footprint. With an assortment of infectious upbeat singles boasting an eclectic fusion of pop and Latina flavor she is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable voices in popular music. Jasmine has dedicated her life to music when she discovered a passion for it at the tender age of 3 starting with piano lessons. By the age of 8 she was writing music and is now enrolled in a top 5 university for contemporary music. She is currently in the process of writing and recording her first album and recently filmed 3 videos for 3 songs off the album. Anxious fans are waiting for her to drop the first album single!
Her social media influence is massive she has over 80k followers on Instagram and millions of streams worldwide!
Follow her movement and don't miss a beat-
@iamjasmineortiz including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok, and Youtube.
https://linkkle.com/iamjasmineortiz
