Dr. William Lautman, DO and Staff Launch YouTube Channel for At-Home Wellness and Healthy Living Tips

My team and I thought this would be a fun way to encourage and empower our patients to improve their health. Part of managing pain is maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle. Stay active and stay fit”
— Dr. William Lautman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lautman Pain Management is proud to announce its new YouTube Channel dedicated to providing patients with World Class At-Home Wellness and Healthy Living Tips. The channel will be updated with weekly videos from Dr. William Lautman and his clinical staff.

Dr. William H. Lautman graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Letters with a minor in Science from the University of Nevada. He then attended OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and earned his Doctor of Osteopathy Degree. Dr. Lautman completed his residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. Upon completing his residency program, he completed an ACGME approved fellowship in Interventional Pain Management in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dr. Lautman is Board Certified in both Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, as well as fellowship trained in Interventional Pain Management.

Dr. Lautman Pain Management is dedicated to a holistic approach to pain management. The staff is committed to high quality of care guided by a board-certified physician. We offer full-service pain management services including injection therapy and pharmacologic therapies in the management of acute and chronic pain. The center provides guidance in chiropractic therapies, acupuncture, massage therapy, and psychological counseling.

“My team and I thought this would be a fun way to encourage and empower our patients to improve their health. Part of managing pain is maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle. Stay active and stay fit!” says Dr. William Lautman.

Visit www.drlautmanpain.com for more information or to make an appointment at Dr. Lautman Pain Management.

William Lautman, DO
Dr. Lautman Pain Management
+1 7865848150
