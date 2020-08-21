Sverre Knut Johansen shares Sonic Journeys in Dreams Beyond, an album of new Electronic Music

Dreams Beyond, Sverre Knut Johansen’s fifth offering on the Spotted Peccary label, is a wondrous adventure through musical visions and sonic dreamscapes, inspired by the album’s striking and surreal cover artwork created by Michał Karcz

The music of Johansen has always had rich content and strong melodic elements that have become his trademark, both lyrical and rhythmic and often with elements of classical and electronic ambient music genres.