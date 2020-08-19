No campfires allowed at FWP sites in Carbon County

Flood, Drought & Fire - Region 5

Wed Aug 19 15:09:08 MDT 2020

BILLINGS – Campfires will not be allowed Fish, Wildlife and Parks properties in Carbon County starting Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, because of fire danger. Campfires will be allowed at Cooney State Park within established fire rings.

FWP followed the lead of Carbon County commissioners who announced they are entering Stage I fire restrictions countywide.

Affected fishing access sites along the Clarks Fork River include Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone south of Bridger plus Bridger Bend and Weymiller south of Belfry. Along Rock Creek between Roberts and Red Lodge, affected fishing access sites include Horse Thief Station, Beaver Lodge, Bull Springs and Water Birch.

Open fires are not allowed year-around at Silver Run wildlife management area south of Red Lodge.

Stage 1 restrictions ban campfires except where specifically exempted and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas three feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials. FWP has no exemptions for campfires or charcoal grills in fishing access sites and wildlife management areas in south central Montana. People still may cook on an LP gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.

The restrictions are in response to dry, warm weather that increases the danger of human-caused wildfires. They will be in effect until further notice.