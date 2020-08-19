Justice James W. Hardesty named Alumnus of the Year by the Nevada Alumni Association

8/19/2020 11:36:43 AM

The Nevada Alumni Association of the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) recently named Supreme Court Justice James W. Hardesty the 2020 Alumnus of the Year, a prestigious recognition that is presented to a UNR graduate who has rendered special and outstanding service to the university and by personal achievement has brought distinction to the University. This year, the Nevada Alumni Association awards will be honoring Justice Hardesty and the other outstanding alumni and friends during a virtual awards ceremony on Oct. 23, 2020.

"He is such an amazing individual, so accomplished and supportive of the University that the committee felt very strongly about him deserving this honor," said Scott Walquist, (2002) Nevada Alumni Council President.

A Reno native, Justice Hardesty graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. During his time at Nevada he was elected president of the student body and named outstanding senior graduate. After graduating from Nevada, he attended the University of Pacific McGeorge School of Law, and after graduating, he moved back to Northern Nevada to enter private practice.

Justice Hardesty left private practice in November 1998 and was elected District Court Judge for the Second Judicial District of Washoe County, Reno, Nevada. In November 2001, he was elected by his fellow judges to serve as Chief Judge of the Second Judicial District Court, a position to which he was re-elected in November 2003. Justice Hardesty also served as President of the Nevada District Judges Association in 2003. In 2004, he was elected to the Nevada Supreme Court, and he went on to serve as Chief Justice of the Nevada Supreme Court in 2009, 2015, and will serve in the same capacity in 2021.

