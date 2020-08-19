Wisconsin National Guard State Partnership Program with Nicaragua continues to pay dividends

A partnership dating back to 2003 between the Wisconsin National Guard and Nicaragua via the National Guard’s State Partnership Program continues to yield mutually beneficial results despite strained relations between the U.S. and Nicaragua.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — A partnership dating back to 2003 between the Wisconsin National Guard and Nicaragua via the National Guard’s State Partnership Program continues to yield mutually beneficial results despite strained relations between the U.S. and Nicaragua.

The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Company H, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion recently completed a haul mission on behalf of Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas, Inc. during which the unit delivered humanitarian cargo from the organization’s warehouse in Stevens Point to the Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing in Minneapolis for delivery to Nicaragua via a Denton Program flight.

Soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Company E, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion load humanitarian cargo bound for Nicaragua July 13 in Stevens Point, Wis. While a training mission for Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers, the mission simultaneously supports humanitarian relief efforts and the Wisconsin National Guard’s partnership with Nicaragua through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Submitted photo

The Denton Program is a long-standing program run by the U.S. State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development program allowing donated humanitarian aid to fly on U.S. Air Force assets on a space available basis. The relief missions use flight training hours to provide humanitarian relief to countries in need, while simultaneously providing mandated training for aircrews.

Volunteers from Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas, Inc. prepare cargo for Soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Company E, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion to transport to a plane bound for Nicaragua July 13 in Stevens Point, Wis. While a training mission for Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers, the mission simultaneously supports humanitarian relief efforts and the Wisconsin National Guard’s partnership with Nicaragua through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Submitted photo

Recent political tensions between the U.S. and Nicaragua over humanitarian rights violations resulted in the suspension of direct military-to-military exchanges between U.S. and Nicaraguan troops, however, the Wisconsin National Guard has maintained a partnership with Nicaragua via the National Guard’ State Partnership Program since 2003. Prior to 2018, military engagement teams and units from the Wisconsin National Guard would regularly conduct visits to Nicaragua as part of the partnership to share best practices and glean lessons from the Nicaraguan military on topics such as natural disaster response. Likewise, Nicaraguan delegations visited Wisconsin on numerous occasions as part of the exchange program.

A vehicle from the Wisconsin Army National Guard's Company E, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion prepares to load humanitarian cargo bound for Nicaragua July 13 in Stevens Point, Wis. While a training mission for Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers, the mission simultaneously supports humanitarian relief efforts and the Wisconsin National Guard's partnership with Nicaragua through the National Guard's State Partnership Program. Submitted photo

Those engagements ceased in 2018, but the Wisconsin National Guard has remained engaged via programs like Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas, Inc., a non-governmental organization established in 1965 under President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 Alliance for Progress program.

Company H recently transported 40 pallets of humanitarian cargo from the warehouse in Stevens Point to Minneapolis for shipment. The cargo included a variety of donated items collected to help improve the lives of Nicaraguan people working to make a living, or learn a skill that can improve their lives. In 2019, the 132nd Brigade Support Battalion loaded a variety of salon equipment that ultimately helped train individuals to work in beauty salons.

A Nicaraguan man displays the shoe shine supplies he received via a shipment of humanitarian cargo from Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas, Inc. The Wisconsin National Guard’s Company H, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion assisted in transporting the humanitarian cargo to U.S. Air Force planes bound for Nicaragua as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Submitted photo

Sewing machines, corrugated cardboard, children’s furniture, desks, school supplies, sports equipment, bicycles, wheelchairs, cooking supplies and other equipment were among the recent shipments. In previous years, fire trucks, ambulances, and emergency vehicles have also been shipped to Nicaragua as part of the program.

“First Lieutenant (Andrew) Gertner did a remarkable job carrying out the mission with the Soldiers from Hotel Company, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, who were simply outstanding in their willingness to help, timeliness, courtesy, and hard work,” wrote Amy Wiza, the Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the America’s, Inc. executive director, in a thank you letter to the unit. “Please know the time and expertise involved to lend a hand in transporting the in-kind donations is greatly appreciated.”

A fire truck donated via the Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners for the Americas, Inc. arrives in Nicaragua July 26.

She added that it takes many entities to make the program a success.

“With each shipment, it has been our experience that the military personnel are top notch, professional, and good-hearted to get the job done,” she said. “This transport was no exception and provides opportunity for us to extend our gratitude for the amazing teamwork that takes place.”

The shipments have historically made an impact on the lives of many individuals in Nicaragua, and much of the cargo and equipment ends up at learning centers there where people learn a trade or skill as part of community-based training programs. Some ends up benefiting families directly.

A Nicaraguan man displays the sewing machine he received via a shipment of humanitarian cargo from Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas, Inc. The Wisconsin National Guard’s Company H, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion assisted in transporting the humanitarian cargo to U.S. Air Force planes bound for Nicaragua as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Submitted photo

“On behalf of my family and myself as well, I would like to thank (Wisconsin-Nicaragua Partners) for donating me two loads of cardboard, which I used to make an additional room in our house,” wrote Juan, who sent a thank you to the organization. “Thanks for allowing me to take this material. We are a poor family and wouldn’t have had the means to buy other kind of construction materials such as cement and sand, bricks, etc. I don’t have words to thank you your donors enough. God bless you all.”

Others have used the cardboard to make furniture and other household items.

Mirna Angulo, who works with Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas, Inc. in Nicaragua, shared another story about a 53-year-old man from Nicaragua born with a disability who received a shoe shine equipment from one of the shipments that he now uses to make additional income.

Community-based learning centers use sewing machines provided via a shipment of humanitarian cargo from Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas, Inc. The Wisconsin National Guard’s Company H, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion assisted in transporting the humanitarian cargo to U.S. Air Force planes bound for Nicaragua as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Submitted photo

Angulo also shared that one of the learning centers the cargo supports resulted in a man named Carlos learning how to sew thanks to sewing machine donations. He and his wife were able to enter the sewing business, and they now make masks to sell amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the transport mission has a positive humanitarian impact, it simultaneously provides valuable training to the Soldiers in the unit on many of their mission essential tasks. In the process of transporting the pallets, the Soldiers trained on loading non-standard cargo, mission planning, operating their vehicles and equipment, and preparing the cargo for air transport.

The effort simultaneously allows the Wisconsin National Guard to assist in advancing U.S. State Department and Defense Department goals and missions in Nicaragua even amidst recent tensions.

Lt. Col. Derrek Schultheiss, the Wisconsin National Guard’s State Partnership Program director, had the opportunity to visit some of the community-based learning centers in Nicaragua earlier this year and said it was an incredible experience to see the impact these shipments have first-hand. He visited a half dozen learning centers where individuals learn skills like baking, how to manage bee hives and produce honey, to making lip balm and cosmetics.

“Since we can’t do military-to-military exchanges with the Nicaraguan military, this is a way we can engage in partnership,” he said. “There are over 50 learning centers in Nicaragua, and they’ve been so grateful for the support and everything we’ve been able to provide.”

He also said that the people in Nicaragua benefiting from these learning centers know that the support they receive is from Wisconsin specifically.

“They’re not thinking, ‘U.S.A.,” he said “They’re thinking, ‘Wisconsin,’ but it’s simultaneously helping promote the U.S. embassy’s mission in Nicaragua in a positive way.”

Maj. Tiffany Niemer, who hails from the Madison, Wisconsin-based 115th Fighter Wing but now serves as the lone military representative in the Security Cooperation Office at the U.S. embassy in Nicaragua, said these shipments and the mission they support play a critical role in U.S. foreign policy there.

“It’s a whole-of-government, whole-of-community approach to national security cooperation,” she said. “Especially since we can’t engage directly with the Nicaraguan military.”

As a result, she said, the Wisconsin National Guard State Partnership Program relationship in Nicaragua takes on an even more important role than ever before.

“We’re touching a lot of people’s lives in a positive way,” she said, noting that while the state and the Wisconsin National Guard get a lot of credit in Nicaragua, ultimately it helps create a positive impression of the United States as the country works to make an ally in the long term.

“This positive interaction will have a positive impact down the road” Niemer said.