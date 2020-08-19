Attorney General Becerra Reacts to Supreme Court Setting Oral Arguments in Affordable Care Act Repeal Case

SACRAMENTO - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today issued the following statement in response to the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) case on November 10, 2020:

"Why President Trump and 18 states have decided to go all the way to the Supreme Court to rip away the Affordable Care Act at a time when our nation is suffering the worst pandemic we've seen in more than a century makes no sense," said Attorney General Becerra. "We will be at the Supreme Court to lead the argument to save affordable healthcare, and with it, the lives of countless loved ones. We won't rest until we stop this harmful attack and every American has access to quality, affordable care."

California Attorney General Becerra has led a coalition of 20 states, plus D.C., to protect the Affordable Care Act in federal court for more than two and a half years. Most recently in July, the coalition filed a reply brief defending the ACA against efforts by the Trump Administration and 18 anti-ACA states led by Texas to repeal the entire ACA. The Attorney General was joined by the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota (by and through its Department of Commerce), Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia, as well as the Governor of Kentucky. More background on AG Becerra’s fight to save the ACA can be found here: oag.ca.gov/ACA.