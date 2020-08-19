AdStar Media CEO, Aleks Balac, Develops 1st Ever "Online Billboard" at $195/m

Allows potential customers to interact with your billboard by clicking, engaging, and purchasing right from the ad, something a traditional billboard can't do.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1 and only Online Billboard by AdStar Media, LLC. The best alternative to traditional media. Target any city or audience for a fraction of the cost.

Why is AdStar Media's Online Billboard is better than any traditional billboard off the side of the highway? Read below.

Traditional billboards cost thousands of dollars every month and can't even track how many people saw or interacted with your business. AdStar Media's Online Billboard allows your TARGET audience to directly click, engage and purchase from your business, something a traditional billboard can't do. A traditional billboard can only estimate it's metrics based on how many people drive by it on a daily basis. The Online Billboard is completely digital and is displayed online via Facebook and Instagram as well as the company's Online Billboard Page which features your billboard ad along with a description of your business and a button for visitors to load your website directly.

Company Owner and CEO, Aleks Balac, is aiming to provide business owners with an affordable method to advertise their businesses without making a heafty upfront investment. "My goal is to warm people up to the idea of online advertising by giving them a low barrier to entry where we can show them how much we can help their business" says Balac.

AdStar Media, LLC is currently rated the #1 Advertising/Marketing Company in Kalamazoo, MI according to Yelp.com. In addition to their Online Billboard, they are a full service digital marketing company that provides all inclusive Online Advertising services in which they completely design and manage targeted ad campaigns for business owners all across the United States.

AdStar Media, LLC is a company to strongly consider for business owners looking to shift their brands online. There has been no official word from Company Owner and CEO, Aleks Balac, based on how many clients AdStar Media, LLC works with, but they are currently advertising themselves quite aggressively via social media as they begin to emerge as a go-to company in the online space.