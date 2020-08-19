AVX Digital x Tip Top - 2020 Glossy Fashion Awards Winner for Best Use of Video
On August 13th, 2020, Glossy Fashion Awards announced 10 winners, including AVX Digital partnered with Tip Top for Best Use of Video.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2016, Digiday Media launched Glossy, a media brand that follows the transformative impact that new technologies and digital media have made in the fashion, luxury, and beauty industries. Each year, Glossy recognizes the top brands and partnerships that have exemplified innovative marketing initiatives. For the first time ever, it was decided to separate the Glossy Awards into Glossy Fashion Awards and Glossy Beauty Awards to better acknowledge brands’ marketing efforts within their respective industry.
On August 13th, 2020, Glossy Fashion Awards announced 10 winners, including AVX Digital partnered with Tip Top for Best Use of Video. The partners are humbled to have succeeded against the other impressive competitors in the category, among which were David’s Bridal and Saks Fifth Avenue. Other winners and nominees include Jonathan Van Ness, Starbucks, Dove, Naadam, The Knot, and more!
Tip Top is a popular men’s retailer in Toronto, Canada that was interested in promoting their new prom line of modern fit suits. As the digital agency of record for over 4 years, Tip Top came to AVX Digital with goals of reaching new audiences, advertising the new line, and driving conversions.
The Dallas-based agency gathered their exceptional team to diagnose the leading target audiences and segmented them into two main groups; males 16-18 and the parents of these teens who had the disposable income to purchase suits for their students. When strategizing the campaigns, AVX Digital identified a hot opportunity for a video advertisement through two main channels, TikTok and Connected TV/OTT.
TikTok, at the time, was a relatively new social media platform, of which mainly consisted of user-generated content in a short video format. Considering the infancy of the mobile application, AVX Digital was a digital pioneer as one of the first advertisers in the space. Of course, the limited history of advertising through TikTok presented the analysts with a challenge to forecast performance. Connected TV/OTT was a more mature medium, therefore, AVX Digital strategized to allocate substantial media spend to this branch of the campaign. Leveraging programmatic networks, the team successfully drove awareness through Connected TV devices such as Roku, Hulu, and Apple TV.
“Canadian men’s retailer Tip Top turned to social-media advertising pioneer AVX Digital to spearhead a video campaign promoting the brand’s new prom line for high-school-aged males and their parents. The companies leveraged programmatic networks and connected TV platforms, including Roku and Apple TV. In addition, AVX Digital turned Tip Top on to TikTok, becoming one of the first advertisers on the video app. For brands targeting younger customers, TikTok is a “tip top” solution.” - Glossy, 2020
Although these two platforms were a significant part of the overall marketing strategy, AVX Digital implemented more traditional tactics to support these efforts, such as Google Paid Search, Facebook Advertising, and Search Engine Optimization to drive low-funnel conversions. The combination of traditional and non-traditional marketing efforts proved to be a hit. By cracking into the new social platform, they reportedly experienced low competition within the ad auction, resulting in a more efficient cost per thousand impressions than they were expecting.
AVX Digital’s team of outstanding industry professionals led Tip Top to the finish line with a total of 46,318 minutes of content consumed on TikTok, 302,261 minutes watched over Connected TV/OTT devices, and drove a whopping new audience reach of 258,031 and 898,000 unique users, respectively.
The team at AVX Digital is honored to receive recognition for this brand collaboration with Tip Top and are looking forward to “topping” their performance in the future.
To read more about Glossy Fashion Awards and the 2020 winners, please visit:
https://www.glossy.co/announcement/e-commerce-and-diversity-forward-campaigns-lead-the-glossy-beauty-and-fashion-awards
