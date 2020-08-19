Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,735 in the last 365 days.

Pro Bono Financial Contributions Skyrocket

Image of a graphic showing the breakdown of pro bono work by category

A new interactive tool shows pro bono financial contributions have increased significantly.

Image of a graphic showing the breakdown of pro bono work by category

A new interactive tool shows pro bono financial contributions have increased significantly.

Pro bono financial contributions from attorneys to low-income Ohioans have increased significantly in the past year, according to a new interactive dashboard.

The Ohio Access to Justice Foundation’s latest report says the number of attorneys who made financial contributions is up by 70 percent from 2018. Donations rose from $1 million in 2018 to $1.8 million this year.

“Pro bono legal services are vital to our communities, and as the pandemic demonstrates, the need for pro bono service only increases during a crisis,” said Angela Lloyd, executive director of the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation. “We are proud of and grateful for all of the Ohio attorneys who serve.”

The Ohio Access to Justice Foundation teamed up with the Ohio Supreme Court to find out how many attorneys statewide volunteer or donate. While the financial contributions were impressive, the coronavirus affected the number of attorneys who filled out the Foundation’s survey. More than 3,700 attorneys reported 105,547 hours of pro bono valued at $26,386,763.

“Ohio attorneys who provide pro bono services are generous and appreciate the far-reaching impact their counsel has in the lives of their clients,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said. “During these challenging times, it is more critical than ever that  attorneys volunteer to help those facing unemployment issues, evictions, foreclosures, and other pandemic enhanced legal problems.”

To find a civil legal aid provider, call 1.866.LAW.OHIO (1.866.529.6446).

You just read:

Pro Bono Financial Contributions Skyrocket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.