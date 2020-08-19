Pro Bono Financial Contributions Skyrocket

A new interactive tool shows pro bono financial contributions have increased significantly.

A new interactive tool shows pro bono financial contributions have increased significantly.

Pro bono financial contributions from attorneys to low-income Ohioans have increased significantly in the past year, according to a new interactive dashboard.

The Ohio Access to Justice Foundation’s latest report says the number of attorneys who made financial contributions is up by 70 percent from 2018. Donations rose from $1 million in 2018 to $1.8 million this year.

“Pro bono legal services are vital to our communities, and as the pandemic demonstrates, the need for pro bono service only increases during a crisis,” said Angela Lloyd, executive director of the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation. “We are proud of and grateful for all of the Ohio attorneys who serve.”

The Ohio Access to Justice Foundation teamed up with the Ohio Supreme Court to find out how many attorneys statewide volunteer or donate. While the financial contributions were impressive, the coronavirus affected the number of attorneys who filled out the Foundation’s survey. More than 3,700 attorneys reported 105,547 hours of pro bono valued at $26,386,763.

“Ohio attorneys who provide pro bono services are generous and appreciate the far-reaching impact their counsel has in the lives of their clients,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said. “During these challenging times, it is more critical than ever that attorneys volunteer to help those facing unemployment issues, evictions, foreclosures, and other pandemic enhanced legal problems.”

To find a civil legal aid provider, call 1.866.LAW.OHIO (1.866.529.6446).