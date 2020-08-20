Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Event Management Platform Guestboard Launches Video Chat Solution

Guestboard's custom invitations and user-friendly interface make organizing a large group easier for all.

Addition of Video Chat to existing suite of modular features streamlines events of all sizes, in COVID-19 era and beyond.

Combined with our other one-click tools, it takes just two minutes for organizers to create a guest-ready event – ranging from yoga retreats to multi-session conferences”
— Peter Vandendriesse, CEO
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing that the realities of COVID-19 have affected more than just professionally-managed events, California-based Guestboard has announced the launch of an additional feature to streamline both in-person and virtual events of a smaller scale.

The launch sees Guestboard, a leading group management platform, add its “Video Chat” feature to its existing suite of “widgets”, intended to make the often-complicated process of event planning easier for everyone.

“There’s an underserved market of events that require more than a pretty invitation, but don’t warrant enterprise-level software”, says Peter. “We’re bringing a flexible, user-friendly tool to those who simply want to get everyone on the same page.”

After completing its beta in early 2020, Guestboard has amplified the guest experience for over 2500 group events worldwide, ranging from bachelorette parties to corporate events.

Powered by the fully-encrypted video conferencing solution Jitsi Meet, Guestboard's “video chat” tool allows organizers to schedule and host multiple video conferences with their group.

“The ability to host concurrent video meetings is what sets us apart from other options”, says Guestboard Founder and CEO, Peter Vandendriesse. “Combined with our other one-click tools, it takes just two minutes for organizers to create a guest-ready event – ranging from yoga retreats to multi-session conferences."

Modular Event Tools:
Video Chat is the latest of Guestboard's modular features, allowing anyone to customize their board to fit the needs of their virtual, in-person, or hybrid event:

• Guest List - Send invitations, manage RSVP’s, and segment guests into custom groups for private conversations
• Message Board - an intuitive forum to keep topics organized and drive engagement
• Chat - linear chat room, ideal for smaller groups
• Schedule - a detailed event agenda/timeline, with per-item RSVP capabilities
• Collaborative Checklist - perfect for packing lists, to-do items, etc.
• Photo Wall - a central place for your group to post their best memories
• Shared Resources - upload documents and other important links for quick reference
• Accommodations Map - find available Airbnb’s and hotels near the venue location.

About Guestboard:
Based out of Los Angeles, Guestboard is the most versatile and user-friendly event
platform for bringing groups of people together in an organized way. To create your free event board, go to Guestboard.co.

Guestboard Overview

