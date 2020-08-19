Brewster: $3.7 Million in Water, Sewer Grants Approved

McKeesport – August 19, 2020 – More than $3.7 million in state grant funding for water and sewer projects was approved for municipalities in Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties, state Sen. Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny/Westmoreland) said.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) approved grants for 16 projects in Brewster’s district through their Small Water and Sewer and H2O programs. All told, there were 11 grants in Allegheny and five in Westmoreland.

“Securing resources from the state to pay for water and sewer upgrades is critical to improving service delivery and reducing local taxpayer burdens,” Brewster said. “These funds will help complete essential projects.”

Small Water and Sewer Program projects include:

Allegheny County –

Liberty Borough ($200,000) River Road Pump Station improvements

Turtle Creek Borough ($229,250) Combined sewer rehabilitation

West Mifflin ($116,268) Duquesne Avenue Culvert Replacement Project

Monroeville Municipal Authority ($422,675) Sanitary sewer rehabilitation Woodhaven Drive

North Versailles Township Sewer Authority ($146,942) Star Alley Lane Street sanitary sewer replacement

Braddock ($250,000) Sewer system deficiency repairs

Westmoreland County –

Arnold ($69,023) 14 th Street outfall

Street outfall Lower Burrell ($132,352) Craigdell Road stormwater repairs

Municipal Authority New Kensington ($148,360) Waterline replacement

Parks Township Municipal Authority – Allegheny Township ($90,950) Water line replacement

H2O Program grants include:

Allegheny County –

Duquesne ($500,000) Water system improvements

Clairton Municipal Authority ($200,000) Phase II, wastewater treatment project

Monroeville Municipal Authority ($300,000) Woodhaven Drive sanitary sewer Phase 2

North Versailles Township Sanitary Sewer Authority ($200,000) Crestas Pump Station improvements

Turtle Creek Maintenance Project ($100,000) Flood protection, sediment removal

Westmoreland –

Arnold ($600,000) Combined sewer separation

Brewster, who served as mayor and on council in McKeesport prior to being elected as senator, said that it was important for local municipalities to seek state funding and that he was pleased communities throughout his district received funding in this round of CFA grants.

