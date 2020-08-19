Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wolf Administration Launches Mental Health Resources Guide

Understanding that mental health is just as important as physical health, the Wolf Administration today launched an online Mental Health Resources Guide intended to provide Pennsylvanians with a full complement of resources available to help everyone with their mental health needs.

“Especially with the stressors of the pandemic, it’s imperative that we also remember that it’s ok to not be ok, and our mental health must be considered just as much as our physical health,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “This online guide is presented to give Pennsylvanians a complete look at the mental health resources available to meet their individual needs. There is no one-size-fits-all for mental health.”

Interspersed with messages of hope and encouragement such as “Go easy on yourself,” and “People care about you,” are sections that include how to access treatment; preventing suicide; current events and mental health; unique challenges for minority and LGBTQ communities, children and teens, service members and veterans; what to do if you have no insurance; coping with trauma, domestic and sexual violence; and coping with substance use disorder.

One section provides “Find the Right Help for You,” where guide visitors can access mental health resources for situations from “I’m feeling stressed,” to “I have a loved one with substance use disorder.”

“This guide is intended to help people find the right help for them,” Gov. Wolf said. “I hope all Pennsylvanians review and use it to know that we want to provide the resources, support and understanding to help everyone live a happy, healthful life here in the commonwealth.”

