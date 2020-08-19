Geography | Nebraska Department of Education

Links and Resources that Help Support the Nebraska K-12 Geography Standards

50 States

Click the state you’re interested in for quick access to a variety of state specific facts and other useful information.

Asia Society

The Center for Global Education offers a wealth of resources to educators, including those who teach in after school or out-of-school time networks, to build capacity and transform their learning environments. Whether you’re looking for professional development opportunities, training and consulting services, or online resources, you’ve come to the right place!

Bing Driving Directions

Map multiple locations, get transit/walking/driving directions, view live traffic conditions, plan trips, view satellite, aerial and street side imagery.

Expedia Virtual Tours Activities

Millions of families across the world are now spending a lot of time at home together, which means you have plenty of opportunities to travel the world—virtually—with your kids. If you’re looking for ideas to keep your kiddos occupied and educated while you work from home or do chores, here are some of our favorite travel-inspired activities for kids at home. Facilitate active and engaged learning through kid-friendly virtual tours, hands-on activities, and crafty projects while exploring the world from your living room. Let’s get the educational adventure started.

GEON – Geographic Educators of Nebraska

The mission of the Geographic Educators of Nebraska is to improve the quality and quantity of geographic education in the schools of Nebraska. We seek to accomplish this by expanding geographic content and classes in Nebraska schools, colleges, and universities, supporting educators (including pre-service) in their efforts to infuse geography and geographic content into their classrooms, and teaching: modeling, practicing, and exemplifying dynamic geographic education practices. By doing these things we hope to increase awareness and appreciation of the geographic perspective among both educators and the general public, facilitate the flow of information regarding geographic education and related issues amongst educators and the general public, and advocate for Nebraska educators with regard to geographic issues at the local, state, and national levels

Japan Forum

To promote encounter with unfamiliar languages and cultures that generates dialogue with people of diverse backgrounds and opens up the world for children and young people.

K-12 Electronic Guide for African Resources on the Internet

The aim of this guide is to assist K-12 teachers, librarians, and students in locating on-line resources on Africa that can be used in the classroom, for research and studies. This guide summarizes some relevant materials for K-12 uses available on the African Studies WWW. The African Studies Web also contains information that is not listed in this guide. The resources included in this guide are accessible via the African Studies Web server; or through ‘hyper links’ to other Africa-related databases at institutions worldwide.

United States Geological Survey

Created by an act of Congress in 1879, USGS has evolved over the ensuing 125 years, matching its talent and knowledge to the progress of science and technology. USGS is the sole science agency for the Department of the Interior. It is sought out by thousands of partners and customers for its natural science expertise and its vast earth and biological data holdings.

Mapquest

Official MapQuest website, find driving directions, maps, live traffic updates and road conditions. Find nearby businesses, restaurants and hotels. Explore!

National Geospatial Program

As one of the cornerstones of the U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS) National Geospatial Program, The National Map is a collaborative effort among the USGS and other Federal, State, and local partners to improve and deliver topographic information for the Nation. It has many uses ranging from recreation to scientific analysis to emergency response.

TopoZone

TopoZone.com launched late in 1999 with the goal of being the best source online for USGS-based topographic maps. Since then we have been through some changes, but our goals have not changed. We have a passion for topo maps and strive to have the best digital maps available.

U.S. Census Bureau

The Census Bureau’s mission is to serve as the nation’s leading provider of quality data about its people and economy.

U.S. State Department