AG Kaul & WCASA Promote Sexual Assault Service Providers in Rural Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault (WCASA) have partnered to place billboards for sexual assault victim services in 29 counties, many of which are Wisconsin’s most rural counties.

 

“These billboards will help raise awareness across the state of where survivors of sexual assault can find support,” said Attorney General Kaul.

 

“Particularly during this challenging time, connecting with survivors is so important. Too often, survivors of sexual abuse don’t know where they can access support. These billboards across the state let survivors know there are people out there who will be by their side,” said Pennie Meyers, Executive Director of WCASA.

 

The billboards, part of the By Your Side Wisconsin awareness campaign, help sexual assault survivors and their families find advocacy and support services in their community. 35 billboards are placed in 29 counties, and can be seen around the state until October. Funding for the billboards are provided by a grant from Sexual Assault Kit Initiative from the U.S. Department of Justice.

 

To receive help locally, find information at https://byyoursidewi.org/. Services provided by these agencies are free and confidential. Their services are also available to family members, partners, and friends of a survivor who are dealing with their own reactions to the sexual assault.

 

A list of counties that have By Your Side Wisconsin billboards, and the organizations they are promoting, is available below:

 

County

Sexual Assault Service Provider

Adams

Hope House

Ashland

Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Domestic Abuse Program; New Day Advocacy Center

Chippewa

Family Support Center and the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association

Clark

Personal Development Center

Dodge

PAVE

Douglas

CASDA

Dunn

Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association and The Bridge to Hope

Green Lake

ASTOP

Iron

Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Domestic Abuse Program

Iowa

Family Advocates

Langlade

AVAIL

Lincoln

HAVEN

Manitowoc

In Courage

Marathon

The Women’s Community

Monroe

Brighter Tomorrows

Oneida

Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault

Portage

CAP Services

Rusk

Embrace

Sawyer

Lac Courte Oreilles Oakwood Haven

Shawano

Safe Haven

Taylor

Stepping Sones

Trempealeau

New Horizons

Vilas

Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault

Walworth

New Beginnings APFV

Washington

FRIENDS, Inc.

Washburn

Embrace

Waukesha

The Women’s Center

Waupaca

CAP Services

Waushara

CAP Services and ASTOP

 

