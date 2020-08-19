AG Kaul & WCASA Promote Sexual Assault Service Providers in Rural Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault (WCASA) have partnered to place billboards for sexual assault victim services in 29 counties, many of which are Wisconsin’s most rural counties.

“These billboards will help raise awareness across the state of where survivors of sexual assault can find support,” said Attorney General Kaul.

“Particularly during this challenging time, connecting with survivors is so important. Too often, survivors of sexual abuse don’t know where they can access support. These billboards across the state let survivors know there are people out there who will be by their side,” said Pennie Meyers, Executive Director of WCASA.

The billboards, part of the By Your Side Wisconsin awareness campaign, help sexual assault survivors and their families find advocacy and support services in their community. 35 billboards are placed in 29 counties, and can be seen around the state until October. Funding for the billboards are provided by a grant from Sexual Assault Kit Initiative from the U.S. Department of Justice.

To receive help locally, find information at https://byyoursidewi.org/. Services provided by these agencies are free and confidential. Their services are also available to family members, partners, and friends of a survivor who are dealing with their own reactions to the sexual assault.

A list of counties that have By Your Side Wisconsin billboards, and the organizations they are promoting, is available below: