Episode 4 of “The People’s Lawyer” Podcast Available Today">

The fourth episode of Attorney General Tim Fox’s “The People’s Lawyer” podcast was released today, featuring an interview between Fox and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Schmidt, a former president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), currently serves as co-chair of NAAG’s Elder Justice Committee. “General Schmidt is passionate about protecting vulnerable populations,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “During his term as NAAG president, General Schmidt focused on protecting America’s seniors from abuse, while actively combatting human trafficking in his state. In 2012, both Kansas and Montana had failing grades from Shared Hope International for our human trafficking laws, but now we each have ‘A’ grades. We’ll discuss how our offices have made great strides toward ending the exploitation of our citizens, young and old,” Fox added.

The bi-weekly podcast is produced by NAAG, of which Fox is president. A total of ten episodes will run approximately 30 minutes in length; nine will take the form of a conversation between Fox and his guests. Future episodes will address topics such as why careers in public service matter, consumer protection, the importance of government transparency, and a myriad of other issues that face states attorneys general. “The People’s Lawyer” is available for free download through Podbean and several other major streaming services. Episodes are also available on the Montana Department of Justice’s website.

Fox was elected president of NAAG on December 9, 2019. The organization was founded in 1907 to help attorneys general fulfill the responsibilities of their office and to assist in the delivery of high-quality legal services to the states and territorial jurisdictions.