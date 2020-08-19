Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company Announces Strategic Partnership with US Army to Employ Soldiers post service

Win Sargent, CEO of Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Co.

New owners of established regional transportation firm actively seeking military veterans to serve as drivers for new expanded routes and services

PLYMOUTH, MA, USA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company (http://p-b.com) has entered into a strategic partnership with the United States Army which guarantees soldiers an interview with the company and the possibility of employment following their terms of service.

The Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. The Program provides America’s youth with an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future.

The PaYS Soldier agrees to fulfill their Army obligation with the knowledge of a guaranteed interview, which may lead to possible employment. Regular Army Soldiers, Army National Guard Soldiers, Army Reserve Soldiers and Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) Cadets are qualified for the program. The program will begin as P&B looks forward to resuming operations following the COVID-19 shutdown.



“We are pleased to enter this partnership with the U.S. Army and are fortunate to be able to bring in new team members of this high caliber,” said Win Sargent, CEO of Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company. “We value the service and integrity that these high quality men and women will bring to our organization. As soldiers they have earned valuable skills and experience that will translate well and we look forward to welcoming them into our workforce.”

The U.S. Army offers more than 150 careers with benefits for both full-time and part-time service. For more information, contact the nearest Army recruiting station or visit goarmy.com/newengland.

About Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company

Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company was purchased in 2019 by businessmen Win Sargent, John Cogliano and Paul Fuerst. The former owners, the Anzuoni family of Plymouth had purchased Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company in 1948, two decades after P&B had converted from rail to bus transportation. Over the years, the company grew to provide expanded transportation service to and from Cape Cod and across the South Shore, express service to Logan Airport and the re-introduction of trolley service in Plymouth.

Two additional transportation companies --Brush Hill Transportation Company of Boston, and McGinn Bus Company of Lynn – are under the ownership of Sargent and his partners. The company traces its roots to 1888, when it was first named The Plymouth & Kingston Street Railway. In 1928 the electric trolleys ceased operation and were replaced by Mack buses. Today, Plymouth & Brockton operates an extensive commuter service to Boston, including frequent trips to and from Logan Airport, as well as transportation service from Plymouth to the Cape and to Boston, as well as a newly-established route between Hyannis, MA and Providence’s T.F. Green Airport. Plymouth & Brockton has recently added new, state-of-the-art motorcoaches to its fleet. The company headquarters are located at 8 Industrial Park Road, Plymouth, MA. Motorcoaches are also available for charter. For additional information, please contact Win Sargent at (781) 820-3798 or (media inquiries), Jim Farrell at 617-429-7990.