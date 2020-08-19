Cleartronic Inc.’s (CLRI) Subsidiary ReadyOP Communications, Inc. to Be Part of Team to Create a Virtual Coordination Center for the Greater Seattle Area Highway Systems

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleartronic, Inc’s (CLRI:OTCPINK) wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyOp Communications, Inc., announces being a part of the team to create a “Virtual Coordination Center” for the highway systems of the Greater Seattle, Washington area. Recently, the US Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that it selected a multi-agency team led by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to create a Virtual Coordination Center (VCC), funded under the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) Program .



Information posted on the “ VCC” site about this $8.4 million project states, “To deploy a secure, cloud-based portal for multi-modal integrated corridor management in the greater Seattle area. Once complete, traffic incident data will be shared in a common dashboard that allows responders across all agencies to see incidents as they happen, make informed decisions, and collaborate across agencies to manage roadway congestion and align public messaging.” Further, this site provides more information about the multi-year design and deployment program which “will set the stage for long-term regional growth and resilience, as well as a national model for future cloud-based integrated corridor management.”

Marc Moore, CEO of Cleartronic, Inc., states, “ReadyOp has been a part of the multi-agency team engaged in planning the program, and will now be a part of the design and deployment. We have been working with WSDOT and many of the other members of this group as ReadyOp clients for several years. We are excited about this new program and how it will benefit the greater Seattle area, and how it will serve as a model for other regions throughout the nation.”

About Cleartronic, Inc.

Cleartronic, Inc. (CLRI:OTCPINK), a diversified holding Company, creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products, services, and integrated systems to government agencies, business enterprises, and the general public. In addition to its ongoing research and development projects, Cleartronic currently has one operating subsidiary, ReadyOp Communications, Inc. - www.cleartronic.com and www.readyop.com .

