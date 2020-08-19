Drive Sales Using Remote Content Creation With Voyage Pro

Voyage Pro Logo Voyage Pro had a wide variety of video producers in Phoenix Arizona for Video Production. Voyage Pro is a video production company in Arizona. Phoenix content creation, talent, videography, photography. Video production studio based in Tempe, Arizona.

Show The World What You've Got With Voyage Pro

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As business's are switching to online resources for sales there is a growing need for content creation. Voyage Pro provides a unique resource for companies to drive sales while staying safe during the pandemic. Remote content creation is an idea driven by Voyage Pro's CEO: Jonny O'Brien. "We want to provide a more affordable solution to business's in need during these times. That is why we have restructured our services to cater to business's around the country who sell products. They can ship us their products and we will make the video right here out of Tempe, Arizona." Voyage Pro's service's cover three essential needs: Video production, photography, and modeling.

Video production is the best way to get someone's attention online. Over 90% of all online traffic will consist of videos by 2021. Good videos will help engage the viewer and drive sales far better than low quality ones. Voyage Pro's team of filmers, editors, and producers ensure that every video comes out quickly and affordable. "Our team understands the urgency in these times so we guarantee a 7 business day turnaround time for all videos that are less than 5 minutes in length." Says Jonny O'Brien. Videos can increase landing page conversion by up to 80% when done right. Videos also summarize what can be pages and pages of reading in just a 1 minute video. Ultimately, it helps to smooth out the process of turning a customer into a sale.

Voyage Pro also provides models for their video and photo shoots upon request. This ties everything together. "Customers will ship us items from all across the country and we will use our models to make the product come to life" - O'Brien. So if you have a new sports game you can send it to Voyage Pro and they will add models playing the game on camera. The customer gets the choice of who they want to model in each video based on Voyage Pro's online database of models.

Consistent content creation is key. Voyage Pro has subscription options for an even lower cost. Presenting brand consistency across all platforms can help increase revenue by an average of 32%. This is one of the most unique solutions in these times. Voyage Pro operates out of a 3,000 square foot video production studio in Tempe, Arizona. They can do shoots in their studio or outside within a 30 mile radius for no extra cost. Locations such as parks, offices, and the beautiful scenery of Arizona provide for the perfect backdrop.

If you are a business in the 21st century that sells a product this is the perfect match for you. Voyage Pro is fast, efficient, and affordable. Their average cost for a video is over seven times less than the average video production company while still maintaining high quality. These videos/photos are optimized for any platform. "The majority of our clients post the content we create on Instagram, Facebook, and their websites; but also on TV whenever needed. We offer an industry standard production package that caters to these needs." Says CEO Jonny. From olympic athletes, to rolls Royce cars, Voyage Pro can film it all. Contact Voyage Pro today to learn more.

Video Pro: Book Us Remotly