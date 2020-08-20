Aurora Payments CEO Brian Goudie Joins Fee Navigator’s Advisory Board
Brian Goudie strengthens company’s leadership, bringing decades of innovation and experience to increase the trust and efficiency of the payments industryPA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fee Navigator, the award-winning fintech company that launched the first AI-powered instant merchant statement analysis service, is excited to announce the addition of Brian Goudie to its advisory board.
Brain currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Aurora Payments, a leading US merchant acquirer. Prior to Aurora, Brian enjoyed a long and successful career at First Data (currently Fiserv), holding several senior positions in its North America Acquiring division, including Senior Vice President responsible for business development, financial institution acquiring, and partner development.
“They’re really, really passionate about what they do, and they believe in their pursuit to fill a void in the industry,” said Goudie. “For me, it’s exciting to get behind people like that. Our industry, historically, has not been all that transparent around pricing. Fee Navigator has an opportunity to bring transparency to the industry, to help small businesses figure out what is a fair price for the value being brought to it by the distribution partner,” added Goudie.
“We could not be happier having a recognized industry superstar help guide our path forward,” said Adrian Talapan, FeeNavigator’s co-founder and CEO. “We trained our technology to see through all the complex pricing mechanisms implemented in the market, and to instantly provide a transparent, unbiased, standardized, neutral, one-page third-party analysis, regardless of the type of statement being submitted,” he continued.
Co-founder Ion Craciun added, “It’s an honor having Brian join us and help build our vision for Fee Navigator. I worked with him in the past when we were both at First Data, and I am super thrilled to be working with Brian once again.”
Built on AI, neutrality and transparency, Fee Navigator is poised to become an integral gear in the machinery of the payments industry. Their services streamline number-crunching, produce automated insights and help the industry sell faster, while simultaneously increasing merchant retention and agent satisfaction. By facilitating and enhancing commerce, Fee Navigator accelerates the growth of the merchant payments industry.
“There’s a lot of excitement to come,” Goudie explained. “Everyone’s game has been amped up by new players in the industry and I think it will continue to flourish over the next 10 years. There’s lots of opportunity for someone to come in and really disrupt the industry. I’m excited to be with Fee Navigator and see what they look like a year, two years, and five years from now.”
To learn more, and to watch a short interview with Brian, please visit www.feenavigator.com.
About Fee Navigator
Fee Navigator is the award-winning, self-serve, enterprise-grade AI-powered service that allows acquirers, banks, and technology providers to instantly analyze merchant statements and accelerate merchant acquisition and retention. For more information, please visit www.feenavigator.com.
About Aurora
Aurora Payments is a leading payment services and solutions organization headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, with 26,000 merchants and $10 billion in annual processing. As a financial service provider (FSP), Aurora has multiple bank sponsorships and lenders Prudential Capital and Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group, L.P. who has been a lender since 2015. Aurora offers a variety of best-in-class technology platforms and payment solutions supported by on-site underwriting and technical support experts that make up an all-in-one ecosystem to meet the needs for all payment mode acceptance, thriving revenue streams, and capital opportunities. One ecosystem. One agreement. One partner. One Aurora. For more information please visit https://www.risewithaurora.com.
Media Relations
Fee Navigator, Inc.
+1 844-333-4888
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn